Bertie the dog saves owner from house fire

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Fire crews normally get the credit when a person is rescued from a fire.

But, Monday night, an unlikely hero saved Nycandia Jackson’s life.

Enter Bertie.

“He was anxiously barking and scratching the door,” Jackson said. “I was tired, and I just for whatever reason, just wasn’t getting up.”

Jackson said she came home from work and fell into a deep sleep until she was awoken by her dog, Bertie, and the sound of something running.

“I don’t know if it was water or something.,” Jackson said. “That’s when I thought maybe of gas and that’s when I was like, ‘We got to get out of here.’

.”I didn’t know if the house was going to explode or what.”

Jackson escaped with Bertie through her bedroom window and fire crews arrived with a reminder of what they preach so often.

“Really important to have smoke alarms, in a case like this, when you’re sleeping,” said Dewayne Stuckey, Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department chief. “Smoke and fire, typically, will not wake you up.

“If it wasn’t for the dog, in this case, she probably would not of woken up because the smoke will deaden your senses while you sleep and put you in a deeper sleep.”

Bertie may have been an unexpected gift from her late aunt, but is clearly watching over her

“She asked me to take care of him before she passed away because she wanted to make sure this little guy would be in good hands,” Jackson said. “I never knew that one day he would save my life.”

Jackson said the plans now are to repair the kitchen, ceilings and wall structure.

