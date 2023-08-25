Bellevue Elementary speech therapist wins Golden Apple Award

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The first Golden Apple Award Winner of the 2023-2024 school year is Bellevue Elementary speech therapist, Cindy Burge.

Tuesday morning, the front office of the elementary school was filled with Burge’s co-workers and family. They were all waiting to surprise her and shower her with love and hugs.

Her husband, Ben Burge, was in the group. He sprinkled this particular award presentation with all the personal touches. Ben nominated his wife, brought flowers, a card and brought their son along.

Ben Burge said over the years, he had seen his wife’s dedication to children with speech and language disorders throughout the state.

“A lot of times, she brings her work home,” he said. “So, I get to hear about the things she is working on or some problems that she is having. She always seems to work that out with the most grace of anybody I’ve ever known.”

Cindy Burge’s co-workers all all held the same opinion, calling their collegague an outstanding educator.

“Our speech team is so proud to be able to celebrate this with Cindy Burge (Tuesday),” Speech Language pathologist, Renee Simmons said. “We love her. She is a great co-worker.”

When Cindy Burge finally stepped into the office and heard the shouts and saw her friends and family waiting for her, she didn’t know what to say.

Cindy Burge started to cry and wrapped her arms around everyone,, one at a time.

Through her tears, she said she was speechless, but managed to say what she feels makes her a passionate educator.

“I couldn’t do this without co-workers for sure,” Cindy Burge said. “You know, just the parents and admin getting behind me and just making my job so easy to come and do every day is rewarding in itself.

“People pour into me, and I just like to pour into them. It’s just really cool to see it. It’s a very rewarding field for me, and I’m very grateful.”

Cindy Burge took a moment to offer teachers some words of wisdom.

“Just show up,” she said. “I mean, you probably don’t realize people are watching you, but they are, and it’s really appreciated,” Cindy said.

To nominate an educator in life or at school, please follow this link: wdam.com/goldenapple

