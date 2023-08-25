Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Amber Alert canceled in Kentucky for 11-month-old boy

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By Cameron Aaron and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - An Amber Alert that was issued late Thursday night for an 11-month-old boy Clay County, Kentucky, has been canceled.

Kentucky State Police said the boy was found safe and the alert was dismissed at approximately 1:20 a.m. Friday.

Officials initially said the boy was believed to have been taken by his noncustodial parents.

Authorities did not immediately provide an update on where the child was found.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert can call Kentucky State Police at 606-878-6622.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened near the intersection of Moffett Road and Old Highway 49 South.
FCSO: Man, dog killed in train vs. pedestrian incident in Maxie
WDAM 7 News Update
Missing Wayne Co. girl found safe
WDAM First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS issued for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday due to dangerous heat
Kaytlyn Bryce has been located, and she is safe, according to the Jones County Sheriff's...
Missing Jones Co. woman located safe
George Walters had an arraignment hearing In Laurel on Wednesday.
Jones Co. reserve deputy pleads not guilty to charges in deadly church shooting

Latest News

HVAC technicians dealing with the extreme heat
HVAC techs working in the heat
MFC firefighters prepare a backburn to try and contain wildfire t
Marion County wildfire
HVAC technicians dealing with the extreme heat
MFC firefighters were kept plenty busy in August
HVAC technicians dealing with the extreme heat
HVAC technicians dealing with extreme temps