8/25 - Rex’s Friday Morning Forecast: It’s a hot one!

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Friday, everyone!

The excessive hit will continue through the weekend, with highs in the lower 100s and lows in the 70s.

There is a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm through Sunday, but the good news is that a cold front is expected to move into our area, with about a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday. That front should knock our temperatures down into the lower to mid-90s, with lows in the lower 70s.

