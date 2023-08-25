Win Stuff
8/25 - Rex’s Friday Morning Forecast: It’s a hot one!

It's another WDAM 7 First Alert Weather Day, and Meteorologist Rex Thompson has the latest forecast to help you stay safe in the heat.
By Rex Thompson
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Friday, everyone!

The excessive hit will continue through the weekend, with highs in the lower 100s and lows in the 70s.

There is a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm through Sunday, but the good news is that a cold front is expected to move into our area, with about a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday. That front should knock our temperatures down into the lower to mid-90s, with lows in the lower 70s.

