Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

6-year-old boy hit by car while riding bike

According to Toledo Police records, a 6-year-old boy was riding his bike on South Avenue near...
According to Toledo Police records, a 6-year-old boy was riding his bike on South Avenue near Champion around 7:30 p.m. Thursday when a 21-year-old driver hit him.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy was hit by a car while riding his bike in Toledo around 7:30 Thursday night.

According to Toledo police officials, the child was taken to a hospital in the area to be treated for serious and possibly life-threatening injuries.

Police said a crash investigator responded to the scene.

The 21-year-old driver was not charged.

No other details about the incident were provided.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened near the intersection of Moffett Road and Old Highway 49 South.
FCSO: Man, dog killed in train vs. pedestrian incident in Maxie
Kaytlyn Bryce has been located, and she is safe, according to the Jones County Sheriff's...
Missing Jones Co. woman located safe
A Thursday night wildfire covering some 250 to 300 acres closed a portion of Mississippi 587 in...
UPDATE; Mississippi 587 in Marion County back open after grass fires
-
HPD seeking suspect in storage unit burglary investigation
WDAM First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS issued for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday due to dangerous heat

Latest News

Peacock killed in Las Vegas, shot by an arrow twice
Pet peacock ‘Pete’ killed after shot with arrows in neighborhood
Woman who marched with Dr. King, receives lifetime achievement award
Woman who marched with Dr. King, receives lifetime achievement award
Woman who marched with Dr. King, receives lifetime achievement award
U.S. mortgage rates soared to 7.23% this week, their highest level since 2001. (CNN,...
Mortgage rates soar, Fed chief forecasts future rates