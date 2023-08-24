Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

West Lamar Water issues boil-water notice

West Lamar Water Association announces 'boil-water' notice Thursday.
West Lamar Water Association announces 'boil-water' notice Thursday.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - About 40 West Lamar Water Association customers are under a boil-water notice after an emergency repair was required in the utility’s system.

Customers affected include:

  • 405 N. Black Creek Road to 805 N. Black Creek Road
  • Ball Lane
  • Preston Bond Road.

The notice will remain in effect until all samples are approved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDAM 7 News Update
Missing Wayne Co. girl found safe
George Walters had an arraignment hearing In Laurel on Wednesday.
Jones Co. reserve deputy pleads not guilty to charges in deadly church shooting
WDAM First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS issued for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday due to dangerous heat
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Jury indicts Mississippi woman accused of killing husband on Facebook Live
Bill Brooks, 26, of Mount Olive.
Mount Olive man arrested on grand larceny charge in Jones Co.

Latest News

A Purvis man sentenced to nearly three years in federal prison for assisting in preparation of...
Purvis man fined, sentenced in federal tax fraud case
Kaytlyn Bryce has been located, and she is safe, according to the Jones County Sheriff's...
Missing Jones Co. woman located safe
Each center will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5...
FEMA grants and letters going out to applicants in Jackson and Jasper counties
The incident happened near the intersection of Moffett Road and Old Highway 49 South.
FCSO: Man, dog killed in train vs. pedestrian incident in Maxie