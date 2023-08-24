West Lamar Water issues boil-water notice
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - About 40 West Lamar Water Association customers are under a boil-water notice after an emergency repair was required in the utility’s system.
Customers affected include:
- 405 N. Black Creek Road to 805 N. Black Creek Road
- Ball Lane
- Preston Bond Road.
The notice will remain in effect until all samples are approved.
