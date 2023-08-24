West Lamar Water issues boil-water notice

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - About 40 West Lamar Water Association customers are under a boil-water notice after an emergency repair was required in the utility’s system.

Customers affected include:

405 N. Black Creek Road to 805 N. Black Creek Road

Ball Lane

Preston Bond Road.

The notice will remain in effect until all samples are approved.

