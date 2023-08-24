WDAM 7 weekend sports lineup on NBC, ABC
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is coming at you with another list of sports programming on NBC and ABC.
Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Aug. 26, and Sunday, Aug. 27, on NBC and ABC.
WDAM 7 NBC 7.1
|Saturday
|Times
|Soccer: Premier League: Brighton v. West Ham
|11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
|Notre Dame Football: Navy vs. Norte Dame
|1:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.
|NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona
|6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
|Sunday
|Times
|NBC Sports Special: U.S. Gymnastics Championships - Afternoon
|11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
|Track & Field: World Track & Field Championships - Budapest, Hungary
|12 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
|Indy Car: Indycar Gateway
|2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
|NBC Sports Special: U.S. Gymnastics Championships
|6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
WDAM 7 ABC 7.2
|Saturday
|Times
|Little League World Series Presented by T-Mobile (International Championship)
|11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
|Little League World Series Presented by T-Moble (U.S. Championship)
|2:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.
|College Football: 2023 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff: South Carolina State Bulldogs vs. Jackson State Tigers
|6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
|Sunday
|Times
|Little League World Series Presented by T-Mobile (World Championship Game)
|2 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
