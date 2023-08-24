Win Stuff
WDAM 7 weekend sports lineup on NBC, ABC

WDAM 7 NBC and ABC Sports
WDAM 7 NBC and ABC Sports(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is coming at you with another list of sports programming on NBC and ABC.

Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Aug. 26, and Sunday, Aug. 27, on NBC and ABC.

WDAM 7 NBC 7.1

SaturdayTimes
Soccer: Premier League: Brighton v. West Ham11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Notre Dame Football: Navy vs. Norte Dame1:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
SundayTimes
NBC Sports Special: U.S. Gymnastics Championships - Afternoon11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Track & Field: World Track & Field Championships - Budapest, Hungary12 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Indy Car: Indycar Gateway2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
NBC Sports Special: U.S. Gymnastics Championships6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

WDAM 7 ABC 7.2

SaturdayTimes
Little League World Series Presented by T-Mobile (International Championship)11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Little League World Series Presented by T-Moble (U.S. Championship)2:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.
College Football: 2023 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff: South Carolina State Bulldogs vs. Jackson State Tigers6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
SundayTimes
Little League World Series Presented by T-Mobile (World Championship Game) 2 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

