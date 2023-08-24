WDAM 7 Weekend Preview - Aug. 24, 2023
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - For those in the Pine Belt looking for something to do this weekend, here are some events that will be taking place around the area.
- Pride Preview at Southern Station
- Friday at 7 p.m. at the University of Southern Mississippi (located in Thad Cochran Center yard)
- Sensory Morning at the Hattiesburg Library
- Saturday at 10 a.m.
- This event is specifically curated for those with sensory sensitivities.
- Children of all ages are welcome.
- 2023 Second Amendment Weekend
- The Mississippi Second Amendment Weekend holiday will be taking place between 12:01 a.m. Friday and midnight on Sunday.
- Alligator hunting season begins
- Dolly Parton Performing at the Ellis Theater in Philadelphia, MS
