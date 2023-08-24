Waynesboro PD: New video shows missing teen getting into car

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Upon receiving new surveillance video Wednesday, the Waynesboro Police Department updated a missing teen case.

WPD said the video appeared to show 17-year-old Abdul Mohsin Mohamed walking up to a small silver/light gray two-door car, opening the passenger door, getting in and closing the door around 7:02 p.m. Sunday.

The driver of the car then backed out of the parking space and then turned east onto Robinson Street.

Clips from a video appearing to show the missing teen getting into a car on Sunday evening. (Photos provided by Waynesboro Police Department)

Mohamed is described as having shoulder-length black, curly hair and a black mustache. He stands about 5 feet,10 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

To Abdul Mohsin Mohamed, please make contact with Waynesboro Police Department, Lt. Don M Hopkins, your parents are extremely worried and concerned about you and only desire to know that you are safe and not in any danger. Call our dispatch center 24/7, and they will patch you through to my phone. Our search for you will not stop until you are located.”

Anyone with any information about Mohamed’s disappearance, please contact (601) 735-2323 and ask for Hopkins.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.