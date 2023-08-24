Waynesboro PD: New video shows missing teen getting into car
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Upon receiving new surveillance video Wednesday, the Waynesboro Police Department updated a missing teen case.
WPD said the video appeared to show 17-year-old Abdul Mohsin Mohamed walking up to a small silver/light gray two-door car, opening the passenger door, getting in and closing the door around 7:02 p.m. Sunday.
The driver of the car then backed out of the parking space and then turned east onto Robinson Street.
Mohamed is described as having shoulder-length black, curly hair and a black mustache. He stands about 5 feet,10 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.
Anyone with any information about Mohamed’s disappearance, please contact (601) 735-2323 and ask for Hopkins.
