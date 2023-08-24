Win Stuff
Toyota of Hattiesburg donates $20K to bolster auto mechanics scholarship fund

Toyota of Hattiesburg donates $20,000 to PRCC scholarship pool
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Deserving students at Pearl River Community College will continue to benefit from a memorial scholarship that honors a leader in the Hattiesburg automotive industry.

Toyota of Hattiesburg general manager Alton Pierce donated $20,000 Wednesday morning, to PRCC’s scholarship fund.

The donation honors Pierce’s father, the late Max Pierce.

Max Pierce founded Toyota of Hattiesburg in 1975.

The scholarship pays the full, two-year tuition for a student to complete the college’s Automotive Mechanics Technology program.

“(My father) always said the greatest need in America is for education,” Alton Pierce said. “We’re always looking for automotive technicians, so we’re building that scholarship down there for development of young folks (who) want to go in and work on cars.

“It’s a great career,”

Nearly $14,000 in donations were made last year to establish the scholarship.

There are currently about 30 students enrolled in PRCC’s Automotive Mechanics Technology program.

“The scholarships offer an opportunity for students to be retained through the program, to actually earn that degree or credential, and go into the workforce, which is really what it’s all about,” said Delana Harris, PRCC Foundation and Alumni Services executive director. “We want to get them into Pearl River Community College, get them trained and back out into the workforce.”

