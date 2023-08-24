A tale of 2 Hattiesburg travelers impacted by fires in Hawaii

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As deadly fires burned in Maui, one Hattiesburg woman was just miles away from the disaster while another woman was trying to return home to the island after visiting family in the Hub City.

After spending several days in Lahaina at the Royal Lahaina Resort and Bungalows, Dena Semmons was preparing for her return trip to Hattiesburg August 8th.

She recalled strong winds during the luau on what was supposed to be her final night.

“Real windy. Everything was flying off the table,” said Semmons.

Semmons and her neices woke up early without any power in the rooms.

Elevators and the lobby were powered with generators and there was no cell phone service as parts of the area lost power.

The family was set to fly out at different times, so Semmons nieces left for the airport in the early morning while she waited to head to the airport for a later flight.

Without a view of the smoke or any WiFi, she had no idea that deadly wildfires were burning just a few miles away.

“My nieces who had made it out texted us and said get out now, but we did not get the text,” said Semmons.

As transportation and travel problems kept travelers from departing for the airport, Semmons slept two and half nights in the resort lobby.

She recalled watching staff members’ families bring pets and belongings as they evacuated.

“There was a lady. She worked there and I heard her tell somebody there that she had lost everything, but her family had gotten out. But she had lost her house and everything. She was serving coffee in the morning and somebody asked her, why are you still here working? And she said, what else is there to do?” Semmons recalled.

Semmons eventually got enough of a cell signal to call her husband to let him know she was OK.

After an extended and unplanned stay at the resort, Semmons was able to get on a shuttle to the airport.

“When they were driving, it was night time, but you could see the flames along the road you could see the burned out cars,” said Semmons.

As Semmons began her journey back to Mississippi, Sandy Conway was in Hattiesburg preparing to return to her home in Maui, where she moved about 20 years ago.

I grew up in Hattiesburg. I actually graduated from North Forrest High School and I was in Hattiesburg when all of this happened actually I had been visiting my family there,” said Conway.

Even though Conway and her husband Tom live about an hour from the impacted area, she knew plenty of people who were affected.

“Tuesday night I was on my phone watching, seeing notifications come across for evacuations and I was texting my friends just checking on people,” said Conway.

After returning home safely, Sandy and Tom have been moved as they’ve watched people from all over come to help.

“That has stuck out more than any of the tragedy it is just the light of everybody’s love toward us. Not just here, literally from around the world, we are getting support,” said Conway.

The Conways said there are so many needs right now. A lot of people on the island are using an Instagram page called Lahaina Ohana Venmo that links donators directly to families who are in need for a donation.

Donations have also come in through organizations like Maui Strong, The Maui Humane Society, or even something more personal.

“The music is so important in any culture and community and here at the local music store we have been getting all the musicians from that side come through and people are buying them instruments, friends, and donations and things like that,” said Tom Conway, who works at Bounty Music, one of the largest music stores on Maui.

At least 115 people are dead and it is estimated that more than 1,000 people are stil missing.

Recovery for so many hasn’t even started.

The Conways are reminding people that the island still needs tourists and visitors to support families that are trying to rebuild.

“We all hug each other a little tighter when we see each other and get emotional because we are all a tight knit community so our thoughts and prayers go out to every single person that has lost something,” said Conway.

Dena Semmons is finally back in Hattiesburg after several delays. Flight issues forced her to miss her Amtrak from Houston to Hattiesburg. She stayed with family in Texas and eventually took a plane to the Hub City.

Semmons even missed her 48th wedding anniversary with her husband during the ordeal. Still, she is counting her blessings that she is OK.

“I am just thankful I was able to make it out with inconvenience and my family was able to make it out,” said Semmons.

In addition to groups like Maui Strong, the Maui Humane Society, and other organizations, WDAM’s parent company Gray Television is also partnering with the Salvation Army to help.

