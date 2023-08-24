Small sparks could create big flames

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Triple digit temperatures and a lack of rain have kept firefighters in the Pine Belt on the move.

“These are some of the driest conditions we’ve seen in years,” said Forrest County Fire Coordinator Chip Brown.

Several counties in the state already are under burn bans as Brown said current conditions are just right for potential disasters.

“Low humidities, hot weather, dry,” Brown said. “It’s a good way for fires to start quickly,” Brown said.

Brown said that while burn bans prevent people from creating fires, folks also should be mindful when handling objects that could create a spark, especially near dry grass.

“Just by throwing your cigarette on side of the road with these low humidities, you can cause a fire in seconds,” Brown said.”

Metal objects, such as the chains on the back of trucks, also could cause sparks to fly if they drag along the roads.

The thought keeps keeps tow truck driver Jason Dorsey alert.

“Before I get in my truck, I always make sure my chains are secured and properly stored,” Dorsey said.

Recently, firefighters responded to a fire near downtown Hattiesburg that they believe was created by a lit cigarette or stray spark.

“Within a few minutes, the fire had spread to the size you see behind me,” Brown said as he pointed to the area. “It spread into the top of these pine trees.

“If the fire department would not have gotten here in a timely manner, you would have seen all of these woods behind me here being burned.”

No injuries were reported in the fire, but Brown used the event as an example of what can happen during these dry conditions.

