Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Purvis man fined, sentenced in federal tax fraud case

A Purvis man sentenced to nearly three years in federal prison for assisting in preparation of...
A Purvis man sentenced to nearly three years in federal prison for assisting in preparation of false tax return(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From United States Attorney’s Office/Southern District of Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Purvis man was sentenced to 34 months in federal prison for assisting in the preparation of a materially false tax return.

Terance Dewune Price, 41, was sentenced Thursday in United States District Court in Hattiesburg.

In addition to the prison term, Price was ordered to pay a $15,000 fine and $58,582 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.

Price had pled guilty on April 17 to assisting in the preparation of a materially false tax return.

“Providing clients assistance in complying with current tax laws when submitting federal returns is a responsibility Terance Price unlawfully failed to do,” said Demetrius Hardeman, IRS Criminal Investigation/Atlanta Field Office Acting Special Agent in Charge,

“Dishonest tax preparers who use their knowledge of the tax system to work around it should look at Price’s sentencing as a warning that IRS Criminal Investigation and our law enforcement partners will hold them accountable for cheating the government.”

According to court documents, Price was identified in an investigation as a tax preparer who assisted in the preparation and presentation to the IRS of a false U.S. Individual Income Tax Return, Form 1040, for calendar year 2017 for an individual identified as “A. E. "

The investigation revealed that the return contained false and fraudulent information, including on Line 53, “Residential Energy Credit”, and on Line 64, “Federal Income Tax Withheld from Form 1099.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDAM 7 News Update
Missing Wayne Co. girl found safe
George Walters had an arraignment hearing In Laurel on Wednesday.
Jones Co. reserve deputy pleads not guilty to charges in deadly church shooting
WDAM First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS issued for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday due to dangerous heat
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Jury indicts Mississippi woman accused of killing husband on Facebook Live
Bill Brooks, 26, of Mount Olive.
Mount Olive man arrested on grand larceny charge in Jones Co.

Latest News

Kaytlyn Bryce has been located, and she is safe, according to the Jones County Sheriff's...
Missing Jones Co. woman located safe
West Lamar Water Association announces 'boil-water' notice Thursday.
West Lamar Water issues boil-water notice
Each center will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5...
FEMA grants and letters going out to applicants in Jackson and Jasper counties
The incident happened near the intersection of Moffett Road and Old Highway 49 South.
FCSO: Man, dog killed in train vs. pedestrian incident in Maxie