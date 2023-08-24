Purvis man fined, sentenced in federal tax fraud case

From United States Attorney’s Office/Southern District of Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Purvis man was sentenced to 34 months in federal prison for assisting in the preparation of a materially false tax return.

Terance Dewune Price, 41, was sentenced Thursday in United States District Court in Hattiesburg.

In addition to the prison term, Price was ordered to pay a $15,000 fine and $58,582 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.

Price had pled guilty on April 17 to assisting in the preparation of a materially false tax return.

“Providing clients assistance in complying with current tax laws when submitting federal returns is a responsibility Terance Price unlawfully failed to do,” said Demetrius Hardeman, IRS Criminal Investigation/Atlanta Field Office Acting Special Agent in Charge,

“Dishonest tax preparers who use their knowledge of the tax system to work around it should look at Price’s sentencing as a warning that IRS Criminal Investigation and our law enforcement partners will hold them accountable for cheating the government.”

According to court documents, Price was identified in an investigation as a tax preparer who assisted in the preparation and presentation to the IRS of a false U.S. Individual Income Tax Return, Form 1040, for calendar year 2017 for an individual identified as “A. E. "

The investigation revealed that the return contained false and fraudulent information, including on Line 53, “Residential Energy Credit”, and on Line 64, “Federal Income Tax Withheld from Form 1099.

