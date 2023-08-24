Petal, Hattiesburg line it up Saturday night for “Leaf River Rivalry”

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Allen Glenn learned fairly quickly how heated the rivalry between Petal and Hattiesburg can be.

His first game as the Panthers head coach was an overtime win over the Tigers.

Petal has won the last two Leaf River rivalries, both one possession games.

The two go at it again on Saturday at 7 p.m. to open the 2023 season.

“I’m expecting it to be a good, hard-fought game,” said Hattiesburg senior H-back Joel Vaughn. “A lot of plays made.”

“The first game you always have a few screws loose that you gotta fix,” said Petal senior wide receiver Cayden Burger. “I think both teams are going to get after it. I know they’re a really good team over there. I just think it’s going to be a fun, competitive night.”

“Through the years, that being on a Saturday night it’s been a pretty big night for both Petal and Hattiesburg,” Glenn said. “There’s been some really good football games in my tenure here. The last two years it’s been nip and tuck right there to the end.”

“We know we’re going to be a better football team because we play people like Petal the first game of the year,” said Hattiesburg head coach Tony Vance. “We’ll both be totally different teams at the end of the year and we’ll both be better at the end of the year than we are right now.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.