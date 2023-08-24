Pair of Lady Wildcats earn MACCC honors

Pearl River Community College Sports information Department

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Pearl River Community College volleyball players earned a pair of weekly honors from the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference

Sophomore Natalie Bartholomew of Brandon was named the MACCC inaugural Offensive Player of the Week after turning in a Top 10 performance in school history in the season opener against Coastal Alabama Community College.-East.

Bartholomew totaled 21 kills, a figure that ranks sixth for kills in a single match.

She also collected 13 digs, two assists and two aces.

Through two matches, Bartholomew has posted 28 kills, 21 digs, four aces and four assists.

PRCC sophomore/defensive specialist Lauren McLamore was named MACC volleyball defensive player of the week. (Pearl River Community College Sports Information)

The Wildcats earned the sweep in weekly awards as Bartholomew’s teammate, Lauren McLamore, was named Defensive Player of the Week.

McLamore, who also hails from Brandon, finished with a team-high 15 digs. She also chipped in on the offensive side with a pair of assists.

In two matches, McLamore has collected 23 digs, three assists, and one ace.

