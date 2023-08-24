Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Mississippi veteran receives Purple Heart 17 years after combat brain injury

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith pins a Purple Heart Medal on retired Army Maj. Victor F. Hogan, as...
Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith pins a Purple Heart Medal on retired Army Maj. Victor F. Hogan, as Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, MIssissippi's adjutant general, looks on.(wdam)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Mississippi veteran who received a traumatic brain injury while fighting in Iraq 17 years ago is now officially being recognized by the Army for his combat wounds.

Retired Army Maj. Victor F. Hogan was presented the Purple Heart Medal by Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith during a ceremony at Camp Shelby Wednesday afternoon.

Hogan suffered a TBI in Iraq on Sept. 11, 2006, when his Army vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device.

At that time, the Army did not award Purple Hearts for Hogan’s type of injury.

But now, the Department of Defense does authorize the medal for traumatic brain injuries suffered in combat.

Hogan’s Purple Heart was approved just four months ago.

“It’s just an honor to serve your country and that’s really the essence of today’s ceremony, that even though my name is on the Purple Heart, it’s really for my whole community and state,” Hogan said.

“We do a lot of important things, but when you put a Purple Heart on a deserving soldier, that’ pretty incredible,” Hyde-Smith said. “That is really significant.”

Hogan, a Purvis native, served in the Army from 2002-2018.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDAM 7 News Update
Missing Wayne Co. girl found safe
WDAM First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS issued for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday due to dangerous heat
A tanker carrying hot liquid asphalt rolled over, killing the driver, on a Jones County roadway.
One dead after 18-wheeler carrying hot liquid asphalt wrecks in Jones Co.
George Walters had an arraignment hearing In Laurel on Wednesday.
Jones Co. reserve deputy pleads not guilty to charges in deadly church shooting
A junior high scrimmage game was canceled due to an accident involving a Lumberton bus.
Jr. high scrimmage game canceled due to Lumberton bus accident

Latest News

East Hardy St. to be renamed River Ave.
East Hardy St. to be renamed River Ave.
Safe Haven Baby Box to come to Hattiesburg
Safe Haven Baby Box to come to Hattiesburg
LFD preparing recruits for fire academy
LFD preparing recruits for fire academy
Safe Haven Baby Box to come to Hattiesburg
Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Hattiesburg