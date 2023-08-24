Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Man arrested after dropping baby on ground to ‘toughen’ him up, police say

Richard Kavin Register is facing charges after reportedly dropping a baby on the ground in South Carolina. (Source: WMBF)
By Dylan Leatherwood and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF/Gray News) - A South Carolina man is facing charges after reportedly dropping a baby on the ground while being intoxicated.

WMBF reports that 29-year-old Richard Register was arrested earlier this month on charges that include unlawful conduct toward a child and public intoxication.

According to an arrest report, a witness told a Myrtle Beach police officer on Aug. 8 that they saw a man, later identified as Register, shake a baby in a stroller.

The witness also claimed to have watched Register drop the child on the ground after throwing the baby into the air and over his head, the report stated.

The officer then reported observing Register pick up the infant off the pavement.

The 29-year-old admitted to the officer that he dropped the child and that he had been drinking, according to the report.

He also reportedly told the officer he drops the boy often to “toughen” him up and “there is nothing wrong with playing rough.”

According to the officer, he saw redness on the baby’s back and a small scrape on the boy’s stomach. The baby also appeared to be dehydrated and was covered in sand and dirt.

Register was told to put the baby back in the stroller and the officer took him into custody. He was then searched, and police say they found about 5 grams of marijuana on him. Additionally, they found a bottle of liquor under the baby’s stroller.

The baby was taken to the hospital for further assessment.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services responded to the hospital and took emergency protective custody of the child.

Register was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDAM 7 News Update
Missing Wayne Co. girl found safe
WDAM First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS issued for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday due to dangerous heat
A tanker carrying hot liquid asphalt rolled over, killing the driver, on a Jones County roadway.
One dead after 18-wheeler carrying hot liquid asphalt wrecks in Jones Co.
George Walters had an arraignment hearing In Laurel on Wednesday.
Jones Co. reserve deputy pleads not guilty to charges in deadly church shooting
A junior high scrimmage game was canceled due to an accident involving a Lumberton bus.
Jr. high scrimmage game canceled due to Lumberton bus accident

Latest News

A TV screen shows a report of North Korea's rocket launch with a file image during a news...
North Korea says its 2nd attempt to launch a spy satellite has failed, vows 3rd try
FILE - Convicted BTK killer Dennis Rader listens during a court proceeding, Oct. 12, 2005, in...
Oklahoma authorities name the BTK killer as the ‘prime suspect’ in at least two unsolved cases
This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen....
GOP candidates tangle in Milwaukee as they vie to be the leading alternative to front-runner Trump
Hattiesburg Police Department graduated four officers from its training academy
Hattiesburg Police Department graduates new officers
Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith pins a Purple Heart Medal on retired Army Maj. Victor F. Hogan, as...
Mississippi veteran receives Purple Heart 17 years after combat brain injury