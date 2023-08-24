Jones County School District adapting to extreme heat

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County School District superintendent said that the extreme heat draping the Pine Belt is affecting everyone everywhere.

Even school buses with air conditioning.

“A bus is a big, metal box basically on wheels and so these air conditioners that we put on them or come on these buses, they’re telling us that they will only cool those buses 10-12 degrees,” Superintendent B.R. Jones said.

Jones said the district has been making exceptions for special education students, even reimbursing parents whose children can’t be in the heat for long periods.

“It’s a special accommodation that we can make for certain number of our students and that is something that we have actually reached out to some of our students or parents that have reached out to us with concerns about heat on some of our buses,” Jones said. “We’ve been able to make that accommodation for them.”

Jones said recess and extracurricular activities have been restructured due to the heat index.

Jones said the district currently is working to retrofit buses with air conditioning, but the process has been slow.

“So, again, the issue with that is all other 142 school districts in the state are looking at doing that as well,” Jones said. ““So, there is a backlog or a lead time on parts and things like that to even retrofit buses right now.”

Since July 1, the Jones County School District said it has spent $2.7 million on 23 buses and is waiting for their purchase to arrive.

