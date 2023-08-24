Win Stuff
JCSD firearm certification test leans on past situations

Jones County Sheriff's Department holds firearms certification testing
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is making sure that moments of the past are included in the training of the present and guidelines of the future.

The JCSD held its firearm certification this week, including multiple shooting drills and shooting a target on the move.

Instructor Eddy Ingram said it was important for participants to learn from any and all shooting interactions.

“One thing that we have learned about the (recent Rock Church) shooting with the reserve deputy is that we definitely need more practice,” Ingram said. “It’s just get on target with as few rounds as it takes as we can possibly make it take.”

JCSD two daylight and one dim-light certification opportunities annually.

