HPD seeking suspect in storage unit burglary investigation
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in relation to a burglary investigation.
According to HPD, the incident took place at a storage unit in the 2500 block of Lincoln Road on Tuesday, Aug. 1
If anyone has information pertaining to this incident or the suspect’s identity/whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601) 545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP (7867).
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.