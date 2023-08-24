HPD seeking suspect in storage unit burglary investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in relation to a burglary investigation.

According to HPD, the incident took place at a storage unit in the 2500 block of Lincoln Road on Tuesday, Aug. 1

If anyone has information pertaining to this incident or the suspect’s identity/whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601) 545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP (7867).

