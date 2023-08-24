Win Stuff
HPD cracking down on speeding in school zones

By Kyra Lampley
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is cracking down on speeding in school zones.

Speed limits in school zones are set to keep kids safe as they cross the street from getting off the school bus.

“If they are pulled over in a school area, they will be given a citation,” said HPD Traffic Division Lt. Jason Jarvis. “We’re not giving warnings in school zones right now and the speeding fine is doubled.

“They (school zone rules) exist for the safety of our children and that’s why we have our traffic officers out here to make sure these kids are safe crossing these main roads.”

HPD said it has seen an increase in complaints to the department as people have not been following traffic rules.

Crossing guard Jodie Hines said cars have come so close, she could touch them.

“I’ve had drivers turn out on me in the street,” Hines said. “I’m already in the street, fixing to pass my students, and they’ll tell me they didn’t see me.”

Hines, who works the Hardy Street/21st Avenue intersection near T-Bones Records & Café.

“I just ask our citizens to slow down,” Hines said. “Two blocks is not a whole lot to ask.”

If someone is seen breaking the traffic rules in a school zone, HPD can be reached at (601) 544-7900.

