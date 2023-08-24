Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Police Department graduates new officers

Hattiesburg Police Department graduated four officers from its training academy
Hattiesburg Police Department graduated four officers from its training academy(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department now has four more officers among its ranks.

The most recent class of recruits graduated Wednesday at the Police and Fire Training Academy.

The grads will now serve as full-time HPD officers.

Throughout their 17 weeks of training, the recruits were tested physically, mental, and emotionally. The quartet went through numerous tests required by the state and the Hattiesburg Police Department to make sure it was ready.

“It’s been a journey,” newly-minted HPD officer Jaliyah Chandler said. “Getting to know that first we started off with six individuals, so it’s really been an experience dealing with different personalities.

“I can really say that I really enjoyed the experience getting to know these personalities and building a strong bond with them. It was very hard preparing for the experience, but after the fact, the academy, it helps you, and after a while, it gets easier.”

The class, which featured three females, posted a collective average of more than 90 percent during academy tests and drills.

