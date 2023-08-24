FIRST ALERT: Dangerous Heat Expected for your Friday. Relief arrives next week.

This evening will be clear. Temperatures will fall into the upper 80s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 70s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Friday. Friday will be extremely hot. Highs will top out into the low to mid 100s°. Heat Indices will be as high as 120°. Most high school football games have been pushed back until 8 p.m. due to the extreme heat. Even then, it will still be warm. 8 p.m. kickoff temperatures are forecasted to be around 92°.

This weekend will remain hot and humid with highs in the low 100s. Skies will be mostly sunny. A stray, pop-up shower can’t be ruled out.

We could finally get some relief next week when the heat dome breaks down. A front will move through on Tuesday. That front will drop our highs back into the mid 90s and will also allow for hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms.

TROPICS: All eyes will be on the Gulf. The NHC says there is a medium chance that a depression could develop this weekend. Models show that the front that will cool down the Pine Belt on Tuesday will steer the system away from Mississippi towards the Big Bend area of Florida.|

