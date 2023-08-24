FEMA: How to protect yourself, report disaster fraud

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - After a disaster, such as the tornado damage in Louin earlier this year, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said scam artists, identity thieves and other criminals often attempt to take advantage of survivors.

FEMA encouraged survivors to watch for and report any suspicious activity.

Here are a few protection tips, including:

Always ask to see identification; FEMA personnel always will have an official identification badge

Do not offer any personal information unless you are speaking with a verified FEMA representative

Stay tuned to trusted local media for updates from your local officials on disaster fraud and scams

Check with local law enforcement to ensure your identity is protected.

FEMA said federal agencies, such as the United States Department of Homeland Security and the Small Business Administration, never will charge you for disaster assistance.

To report a fraud or scam:

For more information about how to prevent possible disaster fraud, please click HERE.

