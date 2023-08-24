Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

FEMA: How to protect yourself, report disaster fraud

Jasper County law enforcement: Beware of scams
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - After a disaster, such as the tornado damage in Louin earlier this year, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said scam artists, identity thieves and other criminals often attempt to take advantage of survivors.

FEMA encouraged survivors to watch for and report any suspicious activity.

Here are a few protection tips, including:

  • Always ask to see identification; FEMA personnel always will have an official identification badge
  • Do not offer any personal information unless you are speaking with a verified FEMA representative
  • Stay tuned to trusted local media for updates from your local officials on disaster fraud and scams
  • Check with local law enforcement to ensure your identity is protected.

FEMA said federal agencies, such as the United States Department of Homeland Security and the Small Business Administration, never will charge you for disaster assistance.

To report a fraud or scam:

For more information about how to prevent possible disaster fraud, please click HERE.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDAM 7 News Update
Missing Wayne Co. girl found safe
WDAM First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS issued for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday due to dangerous heat
A tanker carrying hot liquid asphalt rolled over, killing the driver, on a Jones County roadway.
One dead after 18-wheeler carrying hot liquid asphalt wrecks in Jones Co.
George Walters had an arraignment hearing In Laurel on Wednesday.
Jones Co. reserve deputy pleads not guilty to charges in deadly church shooting
A junior high scrimmage game was canceled due to an accident involving a Lumberton bus.
Jr. high scrimmage game canceled due to Lumberton bus accident

Latest News

Jones County School District making adjustment's for students, heat
Jones County School District adapting to extreme heat
Damage in the Lahaina area
A tale of 2 Hattiesburg travelers impacted by fires in Hawaii
Jones County School District making adjustment's for students, heat
Jones County making adjustments for students, heat
Jasper Count law enforcement warning of FEMA scam
Jasper County law enforcement: Beware of scams