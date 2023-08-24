Win Stuff
FCSO: Man, dog killed in train vs. pedestrian incident in Maxie

The incident happened near the intersection of Moffett Road and Old Highway 49 South.
The incident happened near the intersection of Moffett Road and Old Highway 49 South.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene of a train versus pedestrian incident in the Maxie community around Moffett Road.

FCSO said it received information that a man and a dog did not survive the encounter.

According to reports, the sheriff’s office said that a couple of men accompanied by a dog made their way to a fishing spot near the intersection of Moffett Road and Old Highway 49 South. The dog was tied up in the area but not on the railroad tracks.

At some point, the men heard a train coming, and when they were checking on the dog’s welfare, they realized the dog was in danger.

In an attempt to move the dog to a safer location, one of the men and the dog were struck by the train and did not survive.

The incident happened near the intersection of Moffett Road and Old Highway 49 South.
The incident happened near the intersection of Moffett Road and Old Highway 49 South.(WDAM)

The man’s name has not been released at this time, as his next of kin are being notified.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

