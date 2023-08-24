08/24 Ryan’s “Technically Cooling” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

That’s right! Today will be “technically cooler” than yesterday, which is a BIG win since it yesterday was only one degree south of the all-time high temperature record at 105. It’s still going to be quite hot today with a “technically cooler” high of 103, but with the humidity and sun it’ll still feel largely the same. That means more heat indices in the 105-115 degree range, and more reminders to practice heat safety. So, once again...take as many shady breaks as you can, limit any outdoor exposure, and stay as hydrated as possible. Also, don’t hesitate to call medical professionals or law enforcement if you begin feeling overwhelmed.

The temperature will linger in the low 100s through the weekend, spiking a bit higher to around 104 Sunday afternoon ahead of our next cold front. “Cold” front still feels like a misnomer since temperatures won’t fall below average, but it is bringing some drier air along. That’ll give us a couple of more fall-like/fall-ish mornings in the low 70s/upper 60s next week, but it’ll fairly short-lived and upper-level supported heat is moving again to start of September.

