William Carey students return to campus

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Students at William Carey University are back to the books.

WCU President Ben Burnett said the school has seen an increase in new students.

“We have 20% more first-time freshmen and 30% more transfer students, so there’s a lot of excitement on campus, lot of new faces,” said Burnett.

Not all of those faces are new, however.

Tyler Greer is a graduate student who previously graduated from William Carey in 2020.

Greer said despite the transition, he’s ready to take on the new year.

“I feel really equipped with the professors and their knowledge and all that they have to bring to the table for me and bring to my other colleagues and students,” said Greer.

Greer said the school feels like a family, always supporting its students.

“You don’t have to send them (professors) an email and just wait on a response,” Greer said. “You can knock on their door, and they’re willing to help you through the course. They really care about your dreams and ambitions and your long-term success after you leave William Carey.”

Trent Gilbertson is a former Mr. William Carey.

He said the best way to enjoy your time at William Carey is to get involved.

“You can really gain a lot of experience and meet a lot of people that you might not know otherwise and it really gets you connected and engrained into William Carey,” said Gilbertson.

Gilbertson said he’s well-prepared to hit the classroom.

“I think it’ll be challenging this year, but I think I’ll learn a lot, and I’ll remain optimistic,” Gilbertson said.

Campus activities are already in full swing, particularly sports.

“Men’s and women’s soccer are already into their season,” Burnett said. “Our volleyball team is already into their season, so student activities are alive and well and going.”

As the year begins, Burnett said he wants everyone to be ‘Carey Strong.’

“We don’t wanna just recruit students to Carey, we want to take care of them,” Burnett said.

