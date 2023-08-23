Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Sumrall to lower millage rate

Residents in the Town of Sumrall can expect a tax break in the near future.
By Trey Howard
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents in the Town of Sumrall can expect a tax break in the near future.

Due to an adjustment by the county, the town has seen an increase in revenue, allowing the Board of Aldermen to lower the millage rate from 36 miles to around 31.7.

Mayor Joel Lofton said this will allow the town to give its employees a proper pay raise for the second year in a row.

“We will still end the year with a surplus,” said Lofton. “We will have done the projects we set out to do. Our employees will be taken care of.

If you can’t take care of the people who take care of the town, you’re not doing right.”

The board will meet at a later date to determine the new millage rate.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tanker carrying hot liquid asphalt rolled over, killing the driver, on a Jones County roadway.
One dead after 18-wheeler carrying hot liquid asphalt wrecks in Jones Co.
Frazier was arrested on Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse - aggravated cruelty...
GRAPHIC: Investigators release details into Jones Co. unnatural intercourse case
-
3 deceased identified after two-vehicle collision Saturday on US-84
Abdul Mohsin Mohamed, 17, was last seen Sunday night around 8 p.m.
Teen reported missing in Waynesboro
Red flag warning
Red Flag Warning, Burn Bans: What you need to know!

Latest News

East Hardy St. to be renamed River Ave.
East Hardy St. to be renamed River Ave.
6pm Headlines 8/22
6pm Headlines 8/22
Safe Haven Baby Box to come to Hattiesburg
Safe Haven Baby Box to come to Hattiesburg
LFD preparing recruits for fire academy
LFD preparing recruits for fire academy