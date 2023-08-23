Sumrall to lower millage rate

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents in the Town of Sumrall can expect a tax break in the near future.

Due to an adjustment by the county, the town has seen an increase in revenue, allowing the Board of Aldermen to lower the millage rate from 36 miles to around 31.7.

Mayor Joel Lofton said this will allow the town to give its employees a proper pay raise for the second year in a row.

“We will still end the year with a surplus,” said Lofton. “We will have done the projects we set out to do. Our employees will be taken care of.

If you can’t take care of the people who take care of the town, you’re not doing right.”

The board will meet at a later date to determine the new millage rate.

