Safe Haven Baby Box to come to Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg will soon have a Safe Haven Baby Box.

The boxes are being used around the country to help new mothers who have no other choice but to surrender their children.

Mississippi has one so far that is located in Long Beach.

Hattiesburg City Council President Jeffery George said this is a need within the community.

“Having resources out there for people that may be experiencing any type of crisis or issue post pregnancy, we want to be able to provide those, whatever they may be,” said George. “The safe haven baby boxes I believe are a great way to just give women an option if they find themselves in crisis and don’t know what to do.”

The way it works is a mother opens the box from the outside, places the baby on the inside, which is temperature-controlled, and once the box is closed, it locks and alerts first responders to the child.

“What these do is that they are designed to protect the identity of the mother and also make sure when that baby is dropped off, it is done in a way that is very safe and immediately alerts first responders to know that a baby has been dropped off at the fire station, in this location, go retrieve it, Ems comes, makes sure the baby is okay and then take it to foster care services,” George said.

When enough funds are raised, the box will be located at Hattiesburg Fire Station 1.

After the passing of Mississippi House Bill 1318 this past week, mothers now have up to 45 days to give up their newborns.

George said this is a good way to support mothers who need immediate help.

“I think that supporting mothers and supporting women is something that is very important in the post-Roe v Wade era that we live in, so I think that that’s very important and for me, I just saw it as an opportunity to do something small here in our city that can help save a life and I think that anything we can do to save a life and to help these children and these mothers is a good thing,” George said.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.