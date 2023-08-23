PRCC’s Nielsen honored with MACCC’s weekly award

From Pearl River Community College Sports Information Department

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The offensive sparkplug that saw No. 11 Pearl River Community College women’s soccer team outscore a pair of opponents 26-0 to open the 2023 season was named the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference Player of the Week.

Freshman center/midfielder Frederikke Nielsen of Spentrup, Denmark, earned the weekly MACCC honor after helping the Lady Wildcats to a 16-0 victory over the University of Arkansas-Cossatot Community College and a10-0 win over National Park College this past weekend.

In the season opener against the Lady Colts, Nielsen pocketed her first collegiate hat trick, withy three goals.

The following day, Nielsen turned provider against National Park, as she dished out three assists before adding her fourth goal of the weekend.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.