Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

PRCC’s Nielsen honored with MACCC’s weekly award

PRCC's Frederikke Nielsen was named MACCC women's soccer player of the week.
PRCC's Frederikke Nielsen was named MACCC women's soccer player of the week.(Pearl River Community College Sports Information)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Pearl River Community College Sports Information Department

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The offensive sparkplug that saw No. 11 Pearl River Community College women’s soccer team outscore a pair of opponents 26-0 to open the 2023 season was named the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference Player of the Week.

Freshman center/midfielder Frederikke Nielsen of Spentrup, Denmark, earned the weekly MACCC honor after helping the Lady Wildcats to a 16-0 victory over the University of Arkansas-Cossatot Community College and a10-0 win over National Park College this past weekend.

In the season opener against the Lady Colts, Nielsen pocketed her first collegiate hat trick, withy three goals.

The following day, Nielsen turned provider against National Park, as she dished out three assists before adding her fourth goal of the weekend.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tanker carrying hot liquid asphalt rolled over, killing the driver, on a Jones County roadway.
One dead after 18-wheeler carrying hot liquid asphalt wrecks in Jones Co.
WDAM First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS issued for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday due to dangerous heat
Zoostock 2023 is being canceled due to recent forecasts suggesting that Friday’s afternoon...
Zoostock 2023 canceled, hours of operation changed at Hattiesburg Zoo due to extreme heat
FILE - Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves addresses the crowd at the Neshoba County Fair...
What exactly is Gov. Tate Reeves’ involvement in the welfare scandal?
A junior high scrimmage game was canceled due to an accident involving a Lumberton bus.
Jr. high scrimmage game canceled due to Lumberton bus accident

Latest News

Reserve deputy pleads not guilty
Reserve deputy pleads not guilty
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is looking for Kaytlyn Bryce, 23, who was last seen on...
Jones County looking for woman reported missing
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams warms up before a presesaon NFL football game against...
Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams is arrested on controlled substance, weapon charges
WDAM 7 News Update
Missing Wayne Co. girl found safe