PRCC food drive underway to benefit ‘The Market’ pantry

A new campus-wide food drive is underway at Pearl River Community College.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The items collected will go towards “The Market,” a food pantry that provides free food items for PRCC students.

Ten collection boxes are being placed around campus for donations of non-perishable food.

The food drive will last all semester.

“We are actually at about a 60 percent deficit in our food items, so if that gives you any idea of the need we have right now,” said Lisa Mapp, coordinator of the Carol Williams Station at PRCC.

“We do take monetary donations also if anyone is interested in that. We have received funds from civic and religious organizations over the years, so that’s an option for people.”

“The Market” opened five years ago and is housed in the Carol Williams Station along with the Wildcat Career Closet.

