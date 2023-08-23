Win Stuff
Petal School District adding more air-conditioned buses to fleet

The district currently has 42 air-conditioned buses that run double routes and eight that run single routes.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal School District is continuing its decade-long plan to purchase more air-conditioned buses for their routes.

With temperatures reaching the 100s, the district currently has 42 buses with AC and eight without.

To protect students, those eight buses only run single routes, while the other 42 run double routes.

Each year, the district purchases two new buses with AC.

“Running the double routes, we put more miles on it (the bus) than you normally would,” said Superintendent Matt Dillon. “We were always working toward getting to fully air-conditioned buses, so it’s just been a commitment our school board has made over many years now to ensure that we’re on a path to have a strategic plan on how to get there.

Once replaced, older buses are either auctioned off or used for school events.

“We do keep extra buses available for athletic events,” Dillon said. “We keep buses around for maybe we have a bus down for mechanical issues.”

To keep students and drivers safe on buses without AC, the district provides water each day.

Dillon said the district is hoping to soon have a full fleet of air-conditioned buses.

“We feel with our plan that we have in place, our replacement plan, we’re getting really, really close to having all of our buses fully air-conditioned,” Dillon said.

