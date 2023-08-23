Ocean Springs couple celebrates 70 years of wedded bliss

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a very rare milestone that only a small percentage of couples make it to - a 70th wedding anniversary.

It’s also called a Platinum anniversary.

The love and closeness between Tony and Jean Ann Petricca have been shared since they were young teenagers. That unbreakable bond was on full display at Truewood Assisted Living as they rang in their 70th wedding anniversary.

“70 years. I can’t believe I’ve lived this long. We’ve been together since 1951, October of 1951,” said Tony.

The couple actually met at Tony’s mother’s funeral in April of 1951 and would cross paths again at a party in June of that year.

“I picked her up after school, and we went out for coffee and got reacquainted, and since Columbus Day of 1951, I haven’t been out with anyone else,” said Tony.

The Petricca’s love has stood the test of time and the challenges of health and war.

“While I was going through combat training, they called a truce in Korea. So I told her, let’s get married,” said Tony. “I gave her a little over a month to get ready. We had a reception and sent out about 500 invitations.”

Both come from large Catholic Italian families and wanted to start one of their own. That is when another challenge occurred: infertility.

According to Tony, the couple did not have any kids for five years until leaving the Marine Corps.

“When we got out of the Marine Corps, we moved back to Chicago, and she went to the first infertility specialist in Chicago, and in two months she got pregnant,” said Tony.

Four children, 13 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren later, the couple shares their secret to a long and fruitful marriage.

He does what I ask. I get along with her. I not only love her, I like her, and respect her. Those are three things. You’ve got to like them, you’ve got to love them and you’ve got to respect them.

In seven decades, the two have been through a lot, from opening their own restaurants to winning Family Feud in 1978.

However, their greatest blessing is the love they have for each other.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.