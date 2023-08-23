Mount Olive man arrested on grand larceny charge in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators announced they made a fifth arrest this month in connection to the ATV theft ring that was operating in Jones County.

JCSD said 26-year-old Bill Brooks of Mount Olive was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court. He is facing a charge of grand larceny, according to the Jones County inmate roster.

“Our investigation into the thefts of ATVs across Jones County has now yielded a fifth arrest,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Our entire Criminal Investigations Division team has worked on these cases and continues to pursue leads.”

“I am very proud of the hard work done by members of our department who have worked on investigating these ATV theft cases, assisted in executing search warrants, and made arrests. Their hard work has yielded great results.”

