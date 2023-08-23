Win Stuff
LFD preparing recruits for fire academy

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Fire Department is constantly training and getting new recruits ready for the fire academy in Jackson.

On Tuesday morning, one recruit ran the mile-and-a-half distance in under 14 minutes to pass the first leg of the physical fitness test.

On Thursday, he will attempt the agility course in under 90 seconds, which will consist mostly of strength training.

The overall goal of this certification is to make sure potential firefighters are ready for the fire academy when the time comes.

“Jackson will do the same thing, but we just want to make sure they are ready when they go to Jackson,” said Fire Chief Leo Brown. “So, we’re doing our best along with training Officer Blue here to get them prepared for Jackson. We have a lot of people who pass the test but do not pass the physical part and you got to pass both of them to be hired by Laurel Fire Department.”

The physical fitness test and agility test are the second part of the hiring process directly after passing the entrance exam.

