Laurel Salvation Army opens cooling shelter

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Salvation Army is providing a cool place for anybody who needs it.

The shelter is not open 24/7, but nonprofit leaders say they will be glad to open up if someone needs to escape the hot temperatures.

The cooling shelter is open if it is above 98 degrees outside or the heat index is 98 degrees.

The nonprofit will also provide cool drinks and snacks there as well.

“We have seen some extreme heat, I mean extra hot days, and we’ve had some that come in, like I said, we just try to make sure we provide them something cool to drink and a place to get in out the heat,” said Social Services Program Coordinator, Valeria Glover. “It’s really really hot out.”

The address for the Laurel Salvation Army is 205 North 13th Avenue.

