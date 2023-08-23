Jones County looking for woman reported missing

LAUREL Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a woman reported missing Wednesday.

Twenty-three-year-old Kaytlyn Bryce, who also is known by “Kate Moss,” is a white female, about 5 feet, 6 inches, tall and weighing about 110 pounds, JCSD said.

Bryce has brown hair and hazel-colored eyes.

.Her last known residence was in the 2200 block of Mississippi 184 in the Powers community in Jones County.

She was last seen on July 31,

Anyone with any information on Bryce’s location is asked to call the JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-7867 (STOP).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.