JCSD looking for permanent fix for jail’s air conditioning

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is currently working to find money for a long-term fix for the air conditioner units in the jail.

Sheriff Joe Berlin said the units are 30 years old and it’s been hard to find parts.

“The maintenance man that works on them has been salvaging parts to keep them running, so we’re in the process, or I say, we’re in the first stages of trying to upgrade them to commercial air handlers that would give enough air for the population of the jail for it to stay cool in there,” said Berlin. “With these 100-degree temps, it’s rough, it can get hot in there.

Berlin said the air conditioning on the men’s side is still working, but it is not able to keep up. Right now, fans are being used on the women’s side to help cool things off since there is minimal air conditioning.

“The idea to have air in that area was just a storage facility, but now that we’ve turned it to a women’s holding facility, now we have to figure out how to get some air in there to them.” However, one solution might be through the American Rescue Plan Act money,” Berlin said.

Jones County Board of Supervisors Attorney Danielle Ashley said it’s a question of how much money is available.

“One of the uses that that money can be used for is HVAC improvement, so we’re going to be looking into that possibility,” said Ashley.

We will keep you updated as information between the supervisors and the sheriff’s department is released.

