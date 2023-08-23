Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

High-risk groups advised to wear face masks, some experts say

FILE - Some experts say it may be time for high-risk individuals to mask up again.
FILE - Some experts say it may be time for high-risk individuals to mask up again.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It might be time to dig out your face masks again.

A growing number of experts say high-risk individuals should mask up.

The experts are warning high-risk individuals and their caretakers to take precautions in crowds amid a recent uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not have a broad policy for adopting masks.

The agency does recommend universal masking where the virus is at high levels, but nowhere in the country has reached that threshold yet.

About 85 counties were in the medium threshold for reporting COVID-19 cases with a quarter of those in Florida.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tanker carrying hot liquid asphalt rolled over, killing the driver, on a Jones County roadway.
One dead after 18-wheeler carrying hot liquid asphalt wrecks in Jones Co.
Zoostock 2023 is being canceled due to recent forecasts suggesting that Friday’s afternoon...
Zoostock 2023 canceled, hours of operation changed at Hattiesburg Zoo due to extreme heat
FILE - Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves addresses the crowd at the Neshoba County Fair...
What exactly is Gov. Tate Reeves’ involvement in the welfare scandal?
The Senatobia police chief said one officer is "no longer employed" after the 10-year-old boy...
Mississippi officer out of job after 10-year-old is taken into custody for urinating in public
-
Jr. high scrimmage game canceled due to Lumberton bus accident

Latest News

The White House said the income-driven repayment plan will calculate payments based on the...
Borrowers urged to sign up for new student loan repayment program
The lineup for Wednesday's GOP debate is set, but the current front-runner has declined to...
GOP presidential hopefuls to face off in debate
A man shoots through his apartment door as two men accused of pretending to be maintenance...
Man shoots at suspected fake workers trying to get in his home
People walk through a street flooded by the rains of Tropical Storm Franklin in Santo Domingo,...
Tropical Storm Franklin makes landfall on the island of Hispaniola