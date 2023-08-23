Win Stuff
FIRST ALERT: The near ALL TIME record breaking heat continues across the Pine Belt.

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We are under a First Alert Weather Day. This evening will be partly clear and calm and temperatures will fall into the high 70′s. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and winds will be fairly calm.

Tomorrow is another First Alert Weather Day. Temperatures across the Pine Belt will rise into the low 100′s and skies be partly sunny. There is no chance of rain. As we go throughout the evening hours tomorrow, temperatures will fall into the high 70′s for overnight lows.

Friday is also a First Alert Weather Day. Temperatures will rise into the low 100′s across the area. There is a 20% chance of rain and skies are expected to be mostly

Saturday will be partly sunny with temperatures in the low 100′s across the Pine Belt. There is a 20% chance of rain. Overnight lows will be into the 70′s.

Sunday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 100′s. There is a 20% chance for afternoon showers. Overnight lows will be into the mid 70′s.

Things to keep in mind on the First Alert Weather Days (August 23- August 25):

Heat related illnesses are highly possible if you do not limit your time outdoors and remain hydrated.

Symptoms of a heat stroke:

  • Throbbing headaches
  • Sweating stops
  • Dizziness
  • Body temperature above 103 degrees
  • Strong, rapid pulse
  • Damp skin
  • Confusion
  • Loss of consciousness

Symptoms of heat exhaustion:

  • Heavy sweating
  • Weakness
  • Weak pulse
  • Clammy skin
  • Vomiting

If you begin to feel any of these symptoms. find a cool place to stay out of the heat, also ensure you are staying hydrated.

