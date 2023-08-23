Ex-boyfriend convicted of killing Alabama police officer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - The man on trial for the murder of a Montgomery police officer has been found guilty.

On Tuesday, a jury convicted Brandon Webster, 28, on two counts of capital murder in the 2020 shooting death of his ex-girlfriend, Montgomery police officer Tanisha Pughsley.

One count was for killing her while a protection order was in place. The other was for killing her during a burglary.

Webster was immediately sentenced to life in prison without parole.

He was also convicted of attempted assault for shooting at another man who was in Pughsley’s home at the time of her death.

Investigators say Pughsley was off duty when Webster killed her at her home on July 6, 2020, at age 27.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said Webster went through the back door of her home with an AR-style rifle and opened fire on her and her guest.

After a struggle over the weapon, the guest was able to escape the house on foot. Bailey said that’s when Webster fatally shot an unarmed Pughsley in the chest.

Pughsley had taken out a restraining order against Webster about a month earlier following previous physical violence. The order said he also stalked, harassed and threatened her.

Pughsley was originally from Chicago but moved to Alabama for college, earning a criminal justice degree from Alabama State University. She had been with the Montgomery Police Department for four years. Bailey said she also volunteered for Transformation Montgomery and mentored young girls at the Sequel Group Home in Montgomery.

Pughsley’s mother, Sharon Pughsley, started a nonprofit called Tookie’s Voice in her daughter’s honor. She makes commemorative plates for families who have lost loved ones to violence.

Bailey released the following statement:

“My Office is dedicated to bringing to justice those who needlessly take the lives of innocent victims. This case was particularly important to me because the victim was a beloved member of our law enforcement community. Det. Pughsley, like many of us who choose this profession, was committed to helping our citizens on and off duty, especially our children. She left an indelible mark on all who knew her and accomplished so much during her four years on the police force. It is tragic that her life, one filled with so much promise, was so senselessly and violently cut short. I pray her family can find some peace knowing that Brandon Webster will spend the rest of his life behind bars with ZERO possibility of ever getting out.”

