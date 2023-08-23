East Hardy St. to be renamed River Ave.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - East Hardy Street in Hattiesburg will soon be renamed.

During a meeting Tuesday night, councilmembers passed a resolution to rename the busy road to River Avenue, a name that was in place there decades ago.

Retired attorney Erik Lowrey petitioned for the change and got support from a church congregation, neighbors and some business owners in the area.

This will only apply to the Hattiesburg section of East Hardy Street from Williams Street to the Leaf River.

The changes from the passed ordinance will go into effect in 30 days

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.