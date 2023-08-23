Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

East Hardy St. to be renamed River Ave.

This will only apply to the Hattiesburg section of East Hardy Street from Williams Street to the Leaf River.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - East Hardy Street in Hattiesburg will soon be renamed.

During a meeting Tuesday night, councilmembers passed a resolution to rename the busy road to River Avenue, a name that was in place there decades ago.

Retired attorney Erik Lowrey petitioned for the change and got support from a church congregation, neighbors and some business owners in the area.

Hattiesburg Planning Commission to consider renaming East Hardy Street to River Avenue Wednesday

This will only apply to the Hattiesburg section of East Hardy Street from Williams Street to the Leaf River.

The changes from the passed ordinance will go into effect in 30 days

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tanker carrying hot liquid asphalt rolled over, killing the driver, on a Jones County roadway.
One dead after 18-wheeler carrying hot liquid asphalt wrecks in Jones Co.
Frazier was arrested on Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse - aggravated cruelty...
GRAPHIC: Investigators release details into Jones Co. unnatural intercourse case
-
3 deceased identified after two-vehicle collision Saturday on US-84
Abdul Mohsin Mohamed, 17, was last seen Sunday night around 8 p.m.
Teen reported missing in Waynesboro
Red flag warning
Red Flag Warning, Burn Bans: What you need to know!

Latest News

Safe Haven Baby Box to come to Hattiesburg
Safe Haven Baby Box to come to Hattiesburg
LFD preparing recruits for fire academy
LFD preparing recruits for fire academy
Safe Haven Baby Box to come to Hattiesburg
Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Hattiesburg
East Hardy St. to be renamed River Ave.
East Hardy Street renamed to River Ave.