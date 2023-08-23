Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Deputies find deer in labor and distress, help deliver twin fawns

A mother deer and her twin fawns are now recovering thanks to the help of Kentucky officers. (Source: WBKO)
By Allie Hennard and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) – A mother deer and her twin fawns are now recovering thanks to the help of officers in Kentucky.

Warren County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a deer that had been lying down in the caller’s backyard for two days.

An animal control officer responded and immediately realized the deer was in labor and in distress. She assisted with the delivery of one fawn before other officers arrived at the scene and assisted with the delivery of its twin.

The fawns were tended to and given bottles of milk while the mama deer was assessed and given water to drink through a syringe.

All three deer were taken to their temporary new home at a rehabilitation facility.

The fawns are doing great, the sheriff’s office said, and after some medical treatment, the doe is showing improvements.

Copyright 2023 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tanker carrying hot liquid asphalt rolled over, killing the driver, on a Jones County roadway.
One dead after 18-wheeler carrying hot liquid asphalt wrecks in Jones Co.
WDAM First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS issued for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday due to dangerous heat
Zoostock 2023 is being canceled due to recent forecasts suggesting that Friday’s afternoon...
Zoostock 2023 canceled, hours of operation changed at Hattiesburg Zoo due to extreme heat
FILE - Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves addresses the crowd at the Neshoba County Fair...
What exactly is Gov. Tate Reeves’ involvement in the welfare scandal?
A junior high scrimmage game was canceled due to an accident involving a Lumberton bus.
Jr. high scrimmage game canceled due to Lumberton bus accident

Latest News

FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, May 4, 2023,...
Prosecutor says 3 men accused in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer wanted to start a civil war
Professional wrestler Terry Funk has died at 79.
WWE Hall of Fame pro wrestler Terry Funk dies at 79
Pittsburgh police and other law enforcement personnel respond to gunfire in the Garfield...
Gunfire in Pittsburgh neighborhood prompts evacuations, standoff; person later pronounced dead
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is looking for Kaytlyn Bryce, 23, who was last seen on...
Jones County looking for woman reported missing
A community is supporting Dr. Emily Martin after she was mauled by a dog.
Community helping beloved veterinarian recover after being mauled by dog