08/23 Ryan's "All Time High?" Wednesday Morning Forecast

We’ll definitely beat today’s daily record, but what about our all-time record?
08/23 Ryan's "All Time High?" Wednesday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT
Good morning, Pine Belt!

We’ve been talking about the dangerous heat for months now, seemingly since even before summer, and we’ll continue doing so for the foreseeable future. Today will only be slightly hotter than yesterday and many recent days, but it could be hot enough to tie or beat our all-time high temperature for Hattiesburg. That mark is 106 degrees which was set in June of 1963, and we’ll make a good run at it today. I’ve had 106 as today’s forecast at the end of last week and for Monday’s forecast, but today dropped it one degree to 105. That’ll still break our daily record easily, but may not pass that all-time mark. Even if it doesn’t, we’re still looking at one of the hottest days so far this year and potentially ever, so be sure to continue practicing heat safety and stay as cool & shady as possible.

Temperatures will begin to moderate closer to normal in the days ahead, but we won’t really feel any noticeable difference until the middle of next week after a cold front passes through. Current timing has this happening mid-Tuesday, the first day I expect we’ll fall below 100 since the middle of last week!

