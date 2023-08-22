Zoostock 2023 canceled, hours of operation changed at Hattiesburg Zoo due to extreme heat

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo has announced some changes that are putting in place as extreme heat continues to affect the area.

On Tuesday, the zoo announced the cancellation of Zoostock 2023 for Friday, Aug. 25, and changes to their hours of operation for the remainder of the week.

From Wednesday through Sunday of this week, the zoo will open at 9 a.m. and close at 3 p.m., with the last ticket being sold at 2 p.m., according to the zoo.

Zoostock 2023 is being canceled due to recent forecasts suggesting that Friday’s afternoon temperature will reach around 104 degrees.

The Hattiesburg Zoo said refunds will be given for all Zoostock tickets and cabanas purchased to date.

