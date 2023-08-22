Progress continues on Sumrall projects

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Town of Sumrall is making progress on a couple of projects designed to bring more outdoor activity and economic growth to its community.

The Mississippi Highway 42 recreation complex is now in phase two of construction, where workers are laying the foundation for the new tennis courts.

“They’re peeling back some of the undesirable soils that we’ve got to deal with out here on this site,” said Mayor Joel Lofton. “They’re cutting it out, and then we’ll come back and fill it with soil, as specified by our engineers.”

Lofton said he’s looking forward to the future and the benefits the complex will bring once it’s completed.

“We want this complex to be something that will last our community to for many years and service our community, service our schools, and something that we can be proud of here in Sumrall,” Lofton said.

MS-42 isn’t the only spot in Sumrall getting an update. Improvements are underway at Rocky Branch Park.

Lofton said the park was a more active site that included a walking trail with a wooden boardwalk a few years ago.

“It is a wooded area, and over time, that wooden boardwalk deteriorated,” Lofton said. “It was taken out a couple of years ago, and this year, we’ve had the opportunity to go back and replace it.”

There will also be improvements made to the tennis court, basketball court and pavilion; which will be widened to provide more shade for parents like Wade Bienvenu.

“We need another place to come for our kids and for the town to potentially do birthday parties or just anything,” said Bienvenu.

Bienvenu added that the park will be just what the community needs to keep parents and children active.

While the current heat wave may be a little overbearing, Bienvenu said it’s perfect for more modest events in the cooler months.

“Even if it’s just putting some BBQ spots just to have BBQ and have a good time in the fall,” Bienvenu said.

