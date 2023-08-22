Primary runoff election next week in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Next week, the primary runoff election will take place in Mississippi.

One of the races to go to a runoff in Jones County will be for the Republican nominee for Circuit Clerk.

The position holds a lot of power: filing all lawsuits, drawing jurors and handling elections.

Candidate Kim Knight said it’s a by-the-book job.

“You can’t change this job,” said Knight. “This job is governed by the laws that the statute has set for the state of Mississippi, and we will stay inside those laws. However, if you have a problem or a concern, I do want to be open-minded, available, and willing to help anyone who has questions or problems about whatever happens in this office.”

Candidate Greg Dickerson said he wants to bring his experiences from the county to this new job position.

“I feel like I’ve got a head start on any of the opponents that are running because I have worked with the county government system for the past six, seven years and I have experienced in the last three and a half years in the courthouse here in the chancery clerks office,” said Dickerson.

Knight believes that the job requires a hospitable environment, serving the county daily.

“I think it’s very important that the person in this office is ... kind, respectful, educated, and willing to serve all the people of Jones County,” said Knight.

Dickerson also believes the same, and he is focused on professionalism above all else.

“I have trained over the years with record keeping and documentation, but I’ve also worked with the public quite a bit and I feel like I work well with people in general and I think we can bring a good,” Dickerson said. “I can be a good leader in the circuit clerk’s office. I would think that we will have a courteous, friendly, but professional staff.”

The runoff election will take place on Aug. 29.

