Pop-up libraries coming to Lamar Co.

The goal is to provide a full-service, mini library to different parts of the county.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Pop-up libraries are coming soon to rural areas of Lamar County.

The pop-up library will have laptops and library cards, and people can check out books.

“Our mission is to serve and enrich the lives of Lamar County residents through inspiring lifelong learning and giving them access to books and the Wi-Fi that they may not get out there,” said Brianna Williams, the director of the Lamar Co. Library Systems. “We can’t fix the potholes in the roads, but we can certainly give you access to computers and we want to reach Lamar County in every possible way.”

The grand opening for the pop-up library is Sept. 1 at Optimist Park Community Center in Hattiesburg.

