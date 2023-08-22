Win Stuff
Pearl River Co. man found guilty in 2020 capital murder case

-(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Pearl River County man has been found guilty in a capital murder case from 2020.

15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell announces last week that 27-year-old Dustin Michael Gray was found guilty of capital murder in the death of Willie “Chill” Jones of Picayune.

Kittrell said Gray’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 2 before Circuit Court Judge Prentiss G. Harrell.

On July 6, 2020, the Picayune Police Department received a missing person report for Jones. Through the course and scope of their investigation, it was determined that the victim was in fact murdered in Pearl River County in the early morning hours of July 6, 2020, by Gray and his brother, Austin Brookshire.

Kittrell said Gray and Brookshire allegedly murdered Jones before they robbed him of a substantial sum of money.

Gray reportedly fled Pearl River County, but he was ultimately apprehended in Colorado and brought back to Mississippi for prosecution.

Dustin Michael Gray, 27.
Dustin Michael Gray, 27.(Pearl River County Sheriff's Department, Lenoir Rowell Criminal Justice Center)

The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department took over the murder investigation.

The case was investigated by the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department and Picayune Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys John Dowdy and Christina Holcomb.

“I would like to thank the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department and the Picayune Police Department for their hard work that led to this defendant being brought to justice,” said Kittrell.

