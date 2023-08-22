Mother looking to raise awareness for mental health after daughter experiences relapse

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - “People are dying, overdosing. This is serious,” Yulone Solomon. “America needs to wake up and make a change.”

Solomon spent her Monday evening walking around Biloxi beach talking to people about the challenges of dealing with mental health.

She says the one thing she wants to change is the questions that are asked when someone is going through a crisis: what’s your name, who’s the president and what’s the year?

“That person might be able to answer those questions, but it doesn’t mean that person isn’t in a crisis,” said Solomon. “That person can probably hold it together to answer those questions and the next day, you might have a suicide, an overdose and things of that nature.”

Solomon also says she wants to prevent people from taking unnecessary steps to help their loved ones. This is after her own daughter was diagnosed with schizophrenia two years ago.

“I asked for a mobile crisis unit and when I called them, they said I had to go through the chancery court,” said Solomon. “I went through that and paid $153. I had to find where she was and they sent out a team, evaluated her and admitted her into Gulfport Behavioral Health.”

After her daughter’s recent relapse, Solomon is determined to get her message out. She’s even open about her personal struggles of being a veteran suffering from PTSD and a recovering alcoholic.

She wants her daughter to have the same help she would get.

“Even if I’m going through my treatments, answering questions a certain way or if I meet a certain criterion by a number, they can admit me,” said Solomon.

Solomon says her end goal is to not only start a non-profit in South Mississippi but to also change the way mental health is treated in the country.

“When they are in immediate risk, harm and danger,” said Solomon. “If they are putting themselves or others in danger right at that moment, it’s not time for money, it’s time to follow the protocol...Please seek help. It’s nothing to play with. It’s your life and it’s your life at its best.”

Yulone says she plans to do something similar in the coming weeks.

If you or a loved one are in need of immediate help, you can reach the Mental Health Hotline at 988.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.